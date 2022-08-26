Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.42

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 545641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

