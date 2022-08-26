Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RJF traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 186,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.



