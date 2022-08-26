REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Up 2.4%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 184,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,937,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

REACT Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get REACT Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Braund acquired 951,476 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,514.76 ($11,496.81).

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.