Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) & Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Financial Comparison

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brokerage has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $19.37 billion 0.45 $961.60 million $19.49 9.28 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.76 -$11.68 million ($0.08) -23.50

Analyst Recommendations

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jones Lang LaSalle and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 0 3 0 2.50 Real Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus price target of $279.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.60%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 4.77% 17.38% 7.03% Real Brokerage -5.10% -49.76% -27.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Real Brokerage on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

