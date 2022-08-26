RealTract Hits Market Cap of $335,696.86 (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RealTract has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $335,696.86 and approximately $1,663.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00128628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082027 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RealTract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

