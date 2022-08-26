Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Up to $42.09

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.09, but opened at $43.18. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.