Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $9.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.96.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. Redfin has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 12,532.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,839,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

