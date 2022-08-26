Release Project Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Release Project has a market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001942 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

