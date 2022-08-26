Release Project (REL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $650,438.09

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

