Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Update

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 13,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Reliability Stock Down 25.4 %

Reliability stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,577. Reliability has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Reliability Company Profile

Further Reading

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production, and Permanent Placements. The Employer of Record segment offers state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves.

