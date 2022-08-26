Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($15.82) to €16.70 ($17.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.50 ($14.80) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Stock Performance

Repsol stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Repsol Increases Dividend

About Repsol

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.