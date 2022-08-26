RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Down 7.2%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 24,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.