RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Down 7.2%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 24,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a market capitalization of C$24.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
