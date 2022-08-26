Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toast (TOST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $23.00.

8/12/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 194,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,909. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $37,730,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,992,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $37,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,168,317 shares in the company, valued at $94,992,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 1,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $4,681,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toast by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

