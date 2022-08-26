Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 26th (A, ACCO, ACU, CAPL, COBJF, DHR, FDS, FGSGF, FSLR, IPSEY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 26th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a hold rating to a buy rating. DBS Vickers currently has 1.90 price target on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $507.00 price target on the stock.

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $141.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $104.50.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €110.00 ($112.24) price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

