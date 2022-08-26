Reviewing Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.88% 25.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 1 1 6 0 2.63 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.30 $138.18 million $1.28 6.50 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.88 $6.61 million $0.59 8.49

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 4.9, suggesting that its share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

