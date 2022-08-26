Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

