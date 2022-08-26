Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $282.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

