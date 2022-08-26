Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IVV opened at $421.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

