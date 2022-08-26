Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,807 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 2.5 %

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

