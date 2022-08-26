Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $323.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

