Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

