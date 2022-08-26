RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 85.5% in August

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 641,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 763.9 %

RIBT traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 253,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

