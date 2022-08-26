RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 85.5% in August

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 641,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 763.9 %
RIBT traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 253,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.
Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
Further Reading
