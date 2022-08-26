Richard Danis Sells 4,068 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 18,468.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 516,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,346,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 16,967.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of RGTI opened at 4.25 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.25 and a 12-month high of 12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

