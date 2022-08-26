Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.18

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.18 and traded as low as C$36.27. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$37.10, with a volume of 67,495 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.40 million. Research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.3887859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Lucie Chabot bought 1,250 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, with a total value of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

