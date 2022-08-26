Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 26,470 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $27.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $520.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $486,983 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Further Reading

