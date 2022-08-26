Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

