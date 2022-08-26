Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading Up 1.8%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

