Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Short Interest Update

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 496,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,253,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,691,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Acquisition Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RVAC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,017. Riverview Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Riverview Acquisition

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVAC shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

