Rivetz Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $15,250.88 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082684 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.