Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Sells $803,500.00 in Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. 745,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 398.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.