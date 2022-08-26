Rock Creek Group LP Buys 236 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

