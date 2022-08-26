Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

