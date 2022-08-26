Rock Creek Group LP Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

Shares of TMUS opened at $147.07 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $147.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

