Rock Creek Group LP Has $113,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

