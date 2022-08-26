Rock Creek Group LP Has $36,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,654,000 after acquiring an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 642,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

