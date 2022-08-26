Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Target were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.