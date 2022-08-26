Rock Creek Group LP Sells 620 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

LLY opened at $323.14 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.78. The company has a market capitalization of $307.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

