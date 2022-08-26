Rock Creek Group LP Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

