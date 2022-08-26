Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 7,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 648,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.