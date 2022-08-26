Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.54.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. Roku has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $374.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $750,755 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

