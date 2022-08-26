Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Short Interest Update

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the July 31st total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Root in the first quarter worth $30,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Root to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Root Stock Performance

About Root

Shares of ROOT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,876. Root has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

