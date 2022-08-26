Roseon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Roseon Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About Roseon Finance

Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roseon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Roseon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Roseon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.