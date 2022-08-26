Roseon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
About Roseon Finance
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Roseon Finance Coin Trading
