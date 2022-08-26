Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,682 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 5.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,093,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $16,895,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. 34,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,815. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.