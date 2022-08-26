Rubic (RBC) Market Capitalization Tops $10.26 Million

Rubic (RBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $353,768.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

