Ryan Schaffer Sells 4,699 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $94,026.99.

On Friday, July 8th, Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89.

Expensify Trading Up 1.5 %

EXFY stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.