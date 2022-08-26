SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $757,422.40 and $1.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

