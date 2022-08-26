Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $146.00

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 160.06 ($1.93), with a volume of 311545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.40 ($1.83).

Saga Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £224.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.14.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

