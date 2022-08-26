Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, an increase of 257.3% from the July 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 1,350.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,941. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
