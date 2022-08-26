Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71-4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90-31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.20-1.21 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.3 %

CRM traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 316,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.68. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

