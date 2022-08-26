Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce updated its Q3 guidance to $1.20-1.21 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.71-4.73 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.43. 146,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 22.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 15.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $503,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Salesforce by 50.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

